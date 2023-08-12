Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Up 4.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $20.24 and last traded at $20.19. 216,508 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 851,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

Specifically, Director Elizabeth Barrett purchased 2,000 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $37,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $49.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 12.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.48.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.82% and a negative net margin of 5,704.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 257.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

