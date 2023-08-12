Paul Liberman Sells 66,667 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $2,140,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,260,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,464,714.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Liberman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $1,546,007.73.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average is $22.65. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group raised shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

