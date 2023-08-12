Paul Liberman Sells 66,667 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $2,140,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,260,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,464,714.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Paul Liberman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 31st, Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $1,546,007.73.
DraftKings Stock Performance
Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average is $22.65. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.
DraftKings Company Profile
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
