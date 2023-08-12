Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $11.38 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.7% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $177.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.67.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

