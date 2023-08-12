Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.42 Million Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.32, for a total value of $834,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,502.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.84, for a total value of $1,167,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,708,267.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.32, for a total transaction of $834,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,502.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,062 shares of company stock valued at $5,867,096 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $225.26 on Friday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.50 and a 12-month high of $320.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.17 and a 200-day moving average of $245.83.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on SWAV shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.38.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

