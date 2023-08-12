Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CINF. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $107.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.60. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $130.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.