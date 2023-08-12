Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.05 Million Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cloudflare by 24.8% in the first quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Cloudflare by 16.9% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,178,000. ASB Consultores LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 22.3% in the first quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $919,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $3,019,937.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $617,777.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $46,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $3,019,937.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 610,897 shares of company stock worth $39,301,422. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $63.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.65. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $80.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.16.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

