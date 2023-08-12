Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Payoneer Global worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 397.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 908,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 726,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940,356 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 24,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.07.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.00 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

