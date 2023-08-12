Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 1,112 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total value of $545,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at $16,865,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW stock opened at $203.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $197.30 and a 1-year high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $251.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

