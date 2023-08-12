Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,551,904 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 492,770 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.4% of Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $447,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 659,296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $190,075,000 after purchasing an additional 37,303 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 3,024 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 42,110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,080,479,000,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 284.2% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 60,308 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,387,000 after buying an additional 44,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,828 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $321.01 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

