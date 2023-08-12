Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,778 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 184,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $212,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.3% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 740,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,922,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,708,000 after purchasing an additional 70,229 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 0.1 %

MGY stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.12.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Magnolia Oil & Gas

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.