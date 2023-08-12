Jump Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Arko were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Arko by 248.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Arko by 40.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Arko in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

ARKO opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $977.76 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11. Arko Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARKO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Arko from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Arko in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arko from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Arko from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arko from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

