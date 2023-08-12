Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JBPHF) Short Interest Update

Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JBPHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,333,800 shares, a growth of 735.7% from the July 15th total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

OTCMKTS JBPHF opened at $0.48 on Friday. Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Group has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $0.54.

Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Group Co, Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focusing on the in-house discovery and development of oncology therapies. The company's lead drug development programs include two clinical-stage allosteric Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) inhibitors comprising JAB-3312 and JAB-3068 for the treatment of esophageal cancer; JAB-8263, a small molecule inhibitor of BET family proteins regulating MYC transcription to treat various cancers; and JAB-21822, an oral small molecule targeting mutant KRAS G12C protein.

