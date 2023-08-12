Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,777 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 544.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

NYSE:HOMB opened at $23.68 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.77 and a one year high of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on HOMB

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.