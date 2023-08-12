Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,486 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Hims & Hers Health worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 4,041,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,905,000 after buying an additional 721,597 shares during the last quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $207.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $81,192.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,802.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $62,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $81,192.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 426,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,802.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 279,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,967. Insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

