Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the first quarter valued at $10,127,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 37,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 22,346 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Helios Technologies from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $57.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.60. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.03 and a one year high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $227.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.14 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Insider Activity at Helios Technologies

In related news, Director Philippe Lemaitre sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,133.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Stories

