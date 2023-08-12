HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.33% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $14.55 on Thursday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $16.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gregory J. Divis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $132,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Geoffrey Michael Glass purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $187,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory J. Divis acquired 10,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after purchasing an additional 404,479 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

