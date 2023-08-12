Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at B. Riley

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genius Sports’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Genius Sports from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.28.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

Shares of GENI stock opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.45.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 46.77%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Genius Sports

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the first quarter valued at $9,281,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 117.1% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,544 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 13.0% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,567,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 209.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,571,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,540 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth about $1,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

