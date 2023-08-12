First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a growth of 820.0% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FID. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 628,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,747,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 442,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 38,082 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 411,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 99,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 31,783 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FID opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.76.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.3137 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. This is a boost from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

