EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 128.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 2,053.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in EZCORP by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

EZCORP Stock Performance

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.24.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $255.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.58 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.51%. On average, research analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

