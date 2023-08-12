Eli Lilly and Company to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Eli Lilly and Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.73. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $9.93 per share.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LLY. Citigroup upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Securities raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $528.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $456.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $538.00. The company has a market cap of $501.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 755,017 shares of company stock worth $357,815,036 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $33,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

