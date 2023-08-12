David S. Marriott Sells 35,000 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 401,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,752,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $208.51 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $135.90 and a one year high of $210.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.65 and a 200-day moving average of $176.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MAR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 27.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 11.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 249.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 28,372 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.