CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1,673.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1,435.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTO opened at $17.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $23.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.25.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently -490.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CTO Realty Growth to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

