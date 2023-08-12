Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.65% from the company’s previous close.

APEI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Shares of APEI opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $102.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. American Public Education had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in American Public Education by 1,169.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in American Public Education by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

