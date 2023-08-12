Barclays PLC Purchases Shares of 61,708 Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 61,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCLT. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 981.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCLT stock opened at $74.85 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $68.68 and a 12 month high of $85.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

