Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) by 279.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,939 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Duolingo worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 48.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $138.81 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.73 and a 1 year high of $168.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.85 and its 200 day moving average is $132.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.71 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $115.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 42,247 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $6,131,729.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,114,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,177,223.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Meese sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $107,453.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,438 shares in the company, valued at $27,664,363.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 42,247 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $6,131,729.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,114,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,177,223.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,221 shares of company stock valued at $15,899,510. 19.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on DUOL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Duolingo from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

