Barclays PLC Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,263 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of United Bankshares worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lacy I. Rice III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,871.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,950 shares of company stock worth $322,581. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.10.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $381.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.14 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 8.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Stories

