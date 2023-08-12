Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 173.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,537 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWA. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,916,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 94.3% during the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 646,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,828,000 after buying an additional 313,800 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $963,000. 48.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $22.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.03.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

