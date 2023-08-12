Barclays PLC Acquires 35,878 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 174.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,502 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,878 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Maximus worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 1,722.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 638,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,806,000 after buying an additional 603,270 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Maximus by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,737,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,053,000 after purchasing an additional 567,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,673,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Maximus by 127.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 126,257 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,742,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $201,114,000 after buying an additional 123,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Maximus Price Performance

NYSE MMS opened at $79.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.30. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $89.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.07 per share, with a total value of $248,358.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,484 shares in the company, valued at $16,642,969.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $156,515.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,501.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.07 per share, for a total transaction of $248,358.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,642,969.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

