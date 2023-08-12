Barclays PLC Acquires 18,000 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.27% of Travere Therapeutics worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000.
TVTX opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.42.
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.
