Barclays PLC Acquires 18,000 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.27% of Travere Therapeutics worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

TVTX opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.79.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

