Barclays PLC Acquires 128,731 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 1,453.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,731 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of CVR Energy worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 27.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 457,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,984,000 after buying an additional 99,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,000,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 443.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 230,779 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in CVR Energy by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 235,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CVR Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

CVR Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CVI opened at $36.59 on Friday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $42.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.13.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is currently 38.02%.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets high value transportation fuels. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment markets nitrogen fertilizers primarily in the form of UAN and ammonia.

