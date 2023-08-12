Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZTA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Azenta by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Azenta by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Azenta by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Azenta by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Azenta in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Azenta alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Azenta in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Azenta from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Azenta from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Azenta Trading Up 0.8 %

Azenta stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.98 and a beta of 1.57. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $65.86.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.42 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. Azenta’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Azenta Profile

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.