Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) PT Raised to $18.00 at Piper Sandler

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AVDL. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.43. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Geoffrey Michael Glass bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $187,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Geoffrey Michael Glass bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $187,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory J. Divis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 5,396,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,927,000 after acquiring an additional 94,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 46.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 288.5% in the second quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 74,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

