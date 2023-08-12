Amalgamated Bank Has $188,000 Stock Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,222,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,719,000 after acquiring an additional 165,955 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 42,620 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 10,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $392,000.
Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $15.49 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average is $18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.42.
Travere Therapeutics Company Profile
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.
