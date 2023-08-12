Amalgamated Bank Has $188,000 Stock Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,222,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,719,000 after acquiring an additional 165,955 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 42,620 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 10,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $392,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $15.49 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average is $18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.42.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.79.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

