ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stake Lessened by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $741,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 4.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 13.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,662,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,461,000 after acquiring an additional 192,817 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 6,043 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $100,676.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,899.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 6,043 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $100,676.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,899.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 295,891 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $5,331,955.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 697,955 shares in the company, valued at $12,577,149.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,385,739 shares of company stock valued at $24,815,607 over the last three months. 13.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.18.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $119.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACVA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

