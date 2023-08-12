2,975 Shares in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,975 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverpark Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 15,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 388,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,104,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 17,435 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total transaction of $1,158,189.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,504.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total transaction of $1,158,189.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,504.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $162,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,277.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,758 shares of company stock worth $21,799,003. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN opened at $70.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -58.74 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.62 and its 200-day moving average is $71.95. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $118.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVN. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.82.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

