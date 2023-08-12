19,759 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,574,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,777 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,337 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,527.2% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 479,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,025,000 after purchasing an additional 461,363 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,245,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,347,000 after purchasing an additional 302,205 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $245.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $252.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.70.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.