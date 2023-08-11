Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,856 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of Virtu Financial worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,393,000 after purchasing an additional 55,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Virtu Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $18.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.25. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $25.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average of $18.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

