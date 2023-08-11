Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,043 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in XPO by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of XPO by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XPO opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 100.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average is $45.96. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $76.77.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 34.51%. XPO’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $85,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on XPO from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on XPO from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on XPO from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. 58.com restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of XPO in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on XPO in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

