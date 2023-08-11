Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $658,000 Stock Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143,386 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Gray Television worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Gray Television by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 3.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 2.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 35.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $848.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.61. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $20.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.17 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

In other Gray Television news, Director T L. Elder sold 3,793 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $39,295.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,513.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,544. 11.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTN shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gray Television has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

