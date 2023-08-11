TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Stock Price Up 3.1%

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

TT Electronics Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

