The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.11

Shares of The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.11 and last traded at $48.60, with a volume of 63223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.15.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SGPYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 810 ($10.35) to GBX 850 ($10.86) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2778 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

