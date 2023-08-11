The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.11

Shares of The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.11 and last traded at $48.60, with a volume of 63223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.15.

SGPYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 810 ($10.35) to GBX 850 ($10.86) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2778 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

