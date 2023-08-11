Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR) Trading Down 25%

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR – Get Free Report) shares fell 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 27,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Stock Down 25.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.

Get Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources alerts:

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Company Profile

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc provides clean-technologies, waste management, and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions and Solid Waste. The company designs and sells H2SPlus and OdorFilter dry scrubber solutions for management of hydrogen sulfide in biogas, landfill gas, and petroleum processing operations; develops and designs proprietary technologies and systems for conditioning biogas for use as renewable natural gas for a range of applications, such as transportation fuel and natural gas pipeline injection; and develops waste destruction technology using pyrolytic heating process combined with non-thermal plasma assisted oxidation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.