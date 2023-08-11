STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,724 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of STAG Industrial worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,016,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,651,000 after buying an additional 253,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,755,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,402,000 after buying an additional 194,699 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,241,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,051,000 after buying an additional 516,088 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,981,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,654,000 after buying an additional 305,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,711,000 after buying an additional 102,994 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

