Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.95

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.95 and last traded at $37.95, with a volume of 1011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.86.

Square Enix Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.88.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $624.21 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

