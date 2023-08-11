SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 16,606 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,606 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,014,000 after buying an additional 147,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,145,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,325,000 after buying an additional 76,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,568,000 after buying an additional 900,791 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,835,000 after buying an additional 117,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,334,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,345,000 after buying an additional 28,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARWR. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SVB Securities lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.07.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average of $32.89.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,836.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,696,836.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracie Oliver sold 8,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $315,141.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,925 shares of company stock worth $964,732. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Further Reading

