Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.39

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.39 and last traded at $17.71, with a volume of 13961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

Secom Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Secom had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Analysts predict that Secom Co., Ltd. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Secom

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. Its Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems. The company's Fire Protection Services segment provides fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, and various services to office buildings, production facilities, tunnels, cultural properties, ships, and residences.

