Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.39

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.39 and last traded at $17.71, with a volume of 13961 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

Secom Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.89.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Secom had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 7.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Secom Co., Ltd. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Secom Company Profile

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. Its Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems. The company's Fire Protection Services segment provides fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, and various services to office buildings, production facilities, tunnels, cultural properties, ships, and residences.

