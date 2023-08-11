Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Trading Down 2.5%

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.35 and last traded at $15.35. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

Salvatore Ferragamo Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57.

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. It offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

