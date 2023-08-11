Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stake Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 142.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,934 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,984 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Qualys worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Stock Up 0.2 %

QLYS stock opened at $147.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $162.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.32 and a 200-day moving average of $124.20.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total transaction of $611,153.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,149 shares in the company, valued at $22,749,497.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total transaction of $1,083,456.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,667,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,168 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total value of $611,153.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,749,497.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,441 shares of company stock worth $6,219,712 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Qualys from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Qualys from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.19.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

